Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Set to start first game Sunday
Gonzales will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Saturday's game was postponed and rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader. Erasmo Ramirez will follow Gonzales in the nightcap. Gonzales could stick around for a while depending on the results of Felix Hernandez's upcoming evaluation.
