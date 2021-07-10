Gonzales did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Friday, hurling 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

Gonzales gave up a single run in each of the first three innings before settling down through the remainder of his outing. He nearly notched a quality start but was pulled from the contest after allowing runners on the corners with two outs in the sixth. Gonzales has now gone eight straight starts without earning a win, though he has given up three or fewer runs in six of those appearances. His overall 5.88 ERA and 1.46 WHIP on the season aren't pretty, though, and his mediocre 7.8 K/9 makes him hard to hold onto in fantasy leagues despite the solid numbers he put up in 2020.