Gonzales (6-10) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rangers.

Gonzales allowed a run in two of his final three innings but still managed to turn in an excellent start. It was a needed effort, as he entered the outing having allowed 10 earned runs on 20 hits across his last 11.2 frames. Gonzales owns only a 4.8 K/9 on the season, so his results are likely to remain inconsistent. Overall, he has maintained a 3.66 ERA and a 60:36 K:BB.