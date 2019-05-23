Gonzales (5-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across seven innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Gonzales allowed a solo home run to Hunter Pence in the sixth inning to account for his only earned run of the game. While he wasn't dominant in terms of strikeouts, Gonzalez controlled the zone well beginning 19 of the 27 batters he faced with a strike and finding the zone with 58 of his 81 total pitches. After failing to complete more than five innings in three of his past four starts, this long outing was needed for Gonzales. He'll look to build off this performance in his next start, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday against Texas.