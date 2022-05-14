Gonzales didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw wasn't dominant, but he held the Mets in check over 103 pitches (66 strikes) and dueled Max Scherzer to a draw before Seattle was able to push across the winning run in the eighth inning. Gonzales has three quality starts through seven outings, but his 3.38 ERA masks a 6.31 FIP, 1.53 WHIP and poor 22:13 K:BB through 32 innings.