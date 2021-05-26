Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that he's hopeful Gonzales (forearm) will be able to return from the 10-day injured list when his next turn through the rotation comes up June 1 versus the Athletics, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle has mostly kept its six-man rotation intact since Gonzales strained his forearm during an April 27 start, relying mostly on bullpen days for the lefty's turns through the rotation due to the lack of healthy starting options available on the 40-man roster. Gonzales, meanwhile, has made solid progress in his rehab program of late, most recently throwing an extended simulated game. Servais doesn't believe that Gonzales will require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, and the southpaw isn't expected to require any major restrictions with his workload once he's deemed ready to go.