Gonzales (13-9) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three across six shutout innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rangers.

Gonzales didn't allow a runner to pass first base throughout his six innings of work, and turned in his sixth scoreless start of the season. He needed just 78 pitches to record the 18 outs, but was limited due to workload concerns. Prior to this season, Gonzales had not surpassed 40 innings at the major-league level, but has turned in a respectable 4.12 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 161.2 innings in a breakout campaign.