Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Six strong innings
Gonzales (13-9) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three across six shutout innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rangers.
Gonzales didn't allow a runner to pass first base throughout his six innings of work, and turned in his sixth scoreless start of the season. He needed just 78 pitches to record the 18 outs, but was limited due to workload concerns. Prior to this season, Gonzales had not surpassed 40 innings at the major-league level, but has turned in a respectable 4.12 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 161.2 innings in a breakout campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out six in five innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitch count to be monitored•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows one in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Expected to be on pitch count•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Activated ahead of start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Set for activation Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...