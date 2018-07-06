Gonzales (9-5) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels.

Gonzales held the Angels to just one extra-base hit -- a double by Mike Trout -- though he didn't work especially efficiently, requiring 102 pitches to complete his six innings of work. Though he induced an ordinary 11 swinging strikes, Thursday's start marked only the second time in his past 10 starts that he was able to strike out more than one batter per inning. While that detracts from his value, his ratios and wins are enough to make him a solid option in most league formats.