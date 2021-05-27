Gonzales (forearm) is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gonzales will return to the major-league mound after an absence of just over a month due to a mild forearm strain. The southpaw will be on a pitch count during Tuesday's start and is expected to pitch between three and four innings. Gonzales made five starts prior to his injury and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 28.1 innings.
