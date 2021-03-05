Gonzales allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk over two innings in his Cactus League debut against the Padres on Sunday.

The left-hander, already named the Opening Day starter, turned in a strong performance to kick off spring and encouragingly was efficient enough to get through multiple frames right from his first outing. Despite the return of James Paxton to the team this offseason, Gonzales is still rightfully considered the ace of the staff after following up the combined 29 wins he notched in the 2018-19 seasons with a 7-2 record and career bests in ERA (3.10) and WHIP (0.95) across 69.2 innings in 2020.