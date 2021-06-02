Gonzales took the no-decision Tuesday in a 6-5 loss to Oakland, pitching four innings, pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Gonzales made his return after missing over a month and didn't miss a beat as it only took him 50 pitches to get through four, one-run innings. Although he didn't pitch long enough to qualify for the win, the Mariner bullpen blew a three-run lead anyway so it wouldn't have mattered anyway. Gonzales will look to build on the encouraging start as he lines up to face Detroit next Tuesday.