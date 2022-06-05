Gonzales (3-6) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Rangers.

Gonzales allowed three baserunners in the fourth inning, which culminated in an Adolis Garcia three-run homer. The Mariners got two runs back in the fifth, but they couldn't get Gonzales off the hook as he took his second straight loss despite another quality start. The southpaw now has a 3.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB across 57.2 innings in 11 starts. He's projected to face the Red Sox at home next week.