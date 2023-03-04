Gonzales recorded the win in Friday's Cactus League victory over the Diamondbacks, firing 3.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Gonzales pounded 33 of his 48 offerings in for strikes while working on what would be the sixth pitch in his arsenal, a slider. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports catcher Tom Murphy came away particularly impressed with Gonzales' performance overall after the left-hander was bounced around for four earned runs on five hits over two innings by the Angels in his first Cactus League start. "I saw a great adjustment," said Murphy. "I felt his fastball command wasn't usual Marco today, then he just came out and just started pounding his breaking ball. for him to do that mid game, that's why Marco is so good at going seven innings."