Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Solid in spring start
Gonzales started a rain-shortened Cactus League win over a Padres split squad on Wednesday and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out five.
The left-hander bounced back nicely after a rough outing in his first spring start, allowing just Thursday's earned run over 6.1 innings combined across his last two appearances. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports Gonzales would have been in line for two more Cactus League outings had the remainder of spring training not been suspended due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but all that is up in the air now. Johns adds Gonzales' removal in the fourth inning was due to the 28-year-old having reached a 60-plus pitch count and not because of any injury-related issue. "I was a lot more crisp than the last couple times out," Gonzales said. "I'm definitely feeling confident with my fastball and landing some off-speed pitches. So that was great. I had the walks and some little mistakes here and there, but overall I felt pretty sharp."
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Heavy workload in intersquad game•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Scratched from Friday's outing•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Bounces back in second start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Hit hard in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Signs four-year extension•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes loss despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...