Gonzales started a rain-shortened Cactus League win over a Padres split squad on Wednesday and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

The left-hander bounced back nicely after a rough outing in his first spring start, allowing just Thursday's earned run over 6.1 innings combined across his last two appearances. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports Gonzales would have been in line for two more Cactus League outings had the remainder of spring training not been suspended due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but all that is up in the air now. Johns adds Gonzales' removal in the fourth inning was due to the 28-year-old having reached a 60-plus pitch count and not because of any injury-related issue. "I was a lot more crisp than the last couple times out," Gonzales said. "I'm definitely feeling confident with my fastball and landing some off-speed pitches. So that was great. I had the walks and some little mistakes here and there, but overall I felt pretty sharp."