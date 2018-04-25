Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Spins six scoreless Tuesday
Gonzales (2-2) tossed six scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Gonzales was pulled after throwing 89 pitches through six innings before four Mariner relievers combined to post the team's first shutout of the season. The southpaw now owns a 10.2 inning scoreless streak in which he's walked only two batters and struck out 16, lowering his ERA to a 4.37 mark. He'll look to extend his scoreless streak Sunday against the Indians.
