Gonzales is starting Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
It was unclear who would get the ball for the final game of the regular season, but the Mariners will save Logan Gilbert for the playoffs. Gonzales has a 4.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 29.1 innings over his last five starts.
