Gonzales fired four scoreless innings in a Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Saturday, allowing two hits and no walks while recording five strikeouts.
The left-hander stretched out to 58 pitches, impressively throwing 44 for strikes. Gonzales has fired six scoreless spring frames across his first two outings, and Saturday, he notably put on his impressive performance against a Rockies lineup full of regulars.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Smooth in first start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Concludes season with no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Fires eight shutout innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Hangs on for win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Fans seven in win over Rangers•