Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out five in win
Gonzales gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five through five innings to take the win over the Rays on Monday.
Gonzales allowed a solo home run in the first inning but found a way to rebound for four scoreless innings before allowing two more runs in his final frame. This was just the second time in his last eight starts that Gonzales failed to pitch at least six innings. The 27-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 27 starts this season. Gonzales will make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
