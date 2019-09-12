Gonzales (15-11) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven through seven innings to earn the win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Gonzales posted 15 swinging strikes as he delivered seven quality innings in the win. The 27-year-old now has nine starts with at least seven innings and allowing two runs or fewer. Gonzales has a 3-2 record with a 4.25 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in his last seven starts. Gonzales is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Pirates at PNC Park.