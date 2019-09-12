Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out seven in win
Gonzales (15-11) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven through seven innings to earn the win over the Reds on Wednesday.
Gonzales posted 15 swinging strikes as he delivered seven quality innings in the win. The 27-year-old now has nine starts with at least seven innings and allowing two runs or fewer. Gonzales has a 3-2 record with a 4.25 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in his last seven starts. Gonzales is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Pirates at PNC Park.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Rattled by Rangers•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Cruises to 14th win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out five in win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out six in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits with potential injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...