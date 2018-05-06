Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out seven
Gonzales allowed four earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out seven across six innings Saturday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
Gonzales danced in and out of trouble for much of the game, but managed to avoid any big blows for much of his start. That changed in the sixth inning when he allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base and was ultimately taken deep by Jefry Marte for a three-run home run. Even so, Gonzales has been trending in the a positive direction, now having completed six innings of work in each of his past three starts after failing to do so in three of his first four starts this season. He continues to allow a lot of hits -- reflected by his 1.44 WHIP -- but has a .400 BABIP against that explains some of his struggles.
