Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out six in five innings
Gonzales threw five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two in Seattle's eventual 4-3 defeat.
The young left-hander had been in a rough patch for much of August, but he's posted decent stat lines his last two starts and he's now got a 4.28 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP through 155.2 innings on the season. He threw 84 pitches in this contest and the Mariners have said they don't plan on letting him throw more than 100 for the rest of the season as the monitor his workload in his first full season since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016, so this is probably about as deep into a game as he should be expected to work for the duration of the season.
