Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out six in loss
Gonzales gave up three runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out six through six innings to take the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday.
This one looked ugly in the first three innings, as Gonzales allowed eight hits and three runs. Despite all of the hits, the 27-year-old worked his way out of trouble to turn in a quality start. Gonzales has pitched at least six innings in 16 starts this season and has a 4.26 ERA with 116 strikeouts. Gonzales will make his next start Monday against the Rays at Tropicana Field.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits with potential injury•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Possible innings limit down stretch•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Stuck with ninth loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Fires seven strong frames•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Moves to 11-8•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Surrenders six runs in defeat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...