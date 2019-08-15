Gonzales gave up three runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out six through six innings to take the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday.

This one looked ugly in the first three innings, as Gonzales allowed eight hits and three runs. Despite all of the hits, the 27-year-old worked his way out of trouble to turn in a quality start. Gonzales has pitched at least six innings in 16 starts this season and has a 4.26 ERA with 116 strikeouts. Gonzales will make his next start Monday against the Rays at Tropicana Field.