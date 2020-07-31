Gonzales (1-1) allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Gonzales' only blemish was a fifth-inning two-run home run by Angels catcher Max Stassi, but due to an earlier error, the runs were unearned. The 28-year-old Gonzales made improvements over his previous outing, when he allowed four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings versus the Astros. The southpaw maintains his status as the Mariners' ace and will likely get a rematch at home versus the Angels on Wednesday.