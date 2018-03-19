Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Stronger elbow leading to impressive spring
Gonzales (hand), who notched his first spring victory in Saturday's 7-0 Cactus League split-squad victory over the Angels by firing 5.2 scoreless innings during which he only allowed a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts, is reaping the benefits of being another year removed from Tommy John surgery, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "It's a huge boost of confidence, the way I feel and the preparation and ability to just come here every day and not worry about getting my arm loose or how it feels or recovery and all that stuff," said Gonzales.
The 26-year-old's spring ERA is down to 1.10 over 16.1 innings following Saturday's brilliant effort, one that he produced while wearing a wrap on the right hand that he'd taken a line drive to during his previous start. Gonzales appears set to handle No. 4 pitcher duties for at least the first turn through the rotation this season with Erasmo Ramirez (lat) potentially sidelined. Following Ramirez's return to action, Gonzales would presumably battle fellow lefty Ariel Miranda for the fifth spot in what could ultimately prove to be a difficult decision for manager Scott Servais.
