Gonzales allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks across 2.2 innings in an 8-4 Cactus League win over the Giants on Wednesday. He struck out five.

It was a mixed bag of a performance for the young lefty in his final tune-up prior to an Opening Day start March 20 against the Athletics in Tokyo. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Gonzales was unconcerned with his uncharacteristic control problems during the outing, with the pitcher noting he's still working on his timing. Gonzales becomes the first Mariners pitcher not named Felix Hernandez to open a regular season since 2006 after generating a 13-9 record and 4.00 ERA across 29 starts in 2018.