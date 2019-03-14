Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles in final tune-up
Gonzales allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks across 2.2 innings in an 8-4 Cactus League win over the Giants on Wednesday. He struck out five.
It was a mixed bag of a performance for the young lefty in his final tune-up prior to an Opening Day start March 20 against the Athletics in Tokyo. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Gonzales was unconcerned with his uncharacteristic control problems during the outing, with the pitcher noting he's still working on his timing. Gonzales becomes the first Mariners pitcher not named Felix Hernandez to open a regular season since 2006 after generating a 13-9 record and 4.00 ERA across 29 starts in 2018.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Nightmare outing vs. Cubs•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Combining strong spring with mentoring•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Three scoreless in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Set to start Cactus League opener•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Inks two-year deal with Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...