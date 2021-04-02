Gonzales gave up five earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings Thursday against the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.

The three walks compared to two strikeouts are particularly worrisome for Gonzales, who relies on locating and sequencing his pitches to make up for a lack of lights-out stuff. He lines up to start in Minnesota on Thursday, which should put the confidence of his fantasy managers to the test.