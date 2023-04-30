Gonzales did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk over three innings during a 10-8 win over the Blue Jays in extras. He struck out two.

Gonzales was spotted a four-run lead in the top of the first, but he surrendered multiple runs in each of his three frames and was in line for the loss before Seattle made a late-inning comeback. The left-hander had been solid over his previous three starts after a shaky opening to the campaign, but Sunday's performance was his worst outing thus far and lowered his ERA to from 3.32 to 4.74. Things don't get easier for Gonzales, whose next start is scheduled during a three-game set with the Astros.