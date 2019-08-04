Gonzales (12-9) took the loss Saturday as the Mariners were blanked 9-0 by the Astros, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

The southpaw got touched up for three runs in the first inning and while Gonzales was able to right the ship, his fate was sealed as four Houston pitchers ended up combining for a no-hitter. He'll carry a 4.32 ERA and 101:35 K:BB through 139.2 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Rays.