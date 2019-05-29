Gonzales (5-5) was roughed up in a loss to Texas on Tuesday, allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits in four innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Gonzales got off to an unfortunate start when a first-inning throwing error by catcher Omar Narvaez on a strikeout allowed two runs to cross the plate, but most of the damage against him in this outing was the result of poor pitching. Gonzales struggled to keep the ball out of the air all night, inducing only one groundout and giving up a two-run bomb to Nomar Mazara and a two-run double to Hunter Pence. After starting the season 5-0, Gonzales has now lost five consecutive decisions in a six-game span in which he has given up 18 earned runs in 27.2 innings. He'll try to right the ship when he faces the Angels on Sunday in his next start.