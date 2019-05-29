Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Suffers fifth straight defeat
Gonzales (5-5) was roughed up in a loss to Texas on Tuesday, allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits in four innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Gonzales got off to an unfortunate start when a first-inning throwing error by catcher Omar Narvaez on a strikeout allowed two runs to cross the plate, but most of the damage against him in this outing was the result of poor pitching. Gonzales struggled to keep the ball out of the air all night, inducing only one groundout and giving up a two-run bomb to Nomar Mazara and a two-run double to Hunter Pence. After starting the season 5-0, Gonzales has now lost five consecutive decisions in a six-game span in which he has given up 18 earned runs in 27.2 innings. He'll try to right the ship when he faces the Angels on Sunday in his next start.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Seven strong innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Loses second straight start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes loss against Red Sox•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitches gem in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Handed first loss in short outing•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Moves to 5-0•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...