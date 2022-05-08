Gonzales (1-4) took the loss during Saturday's 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with one strikeout in 5.1 innings.

Other than an Adam Frazier error that allowed a run to score in the third inning, Gonzales was able to limit the damage to a pair of Brandon Lowe solo home runs. The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA is in line with career averages, but his 1.62 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9 and 6.0 K/9 are in line to be career worsts with Seattle. Additionally, the Mariners are averaging just two runs of support in Gonzales' four losses compared to a 4.14 average for the season. He'll look to get back in the win column with a projected start coming against the Mets next weekend.