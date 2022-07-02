Gonzales (4-9) allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Gonzales pitched fairly well in his fourth straight quality start, but the Mariners' bats couldn't give him much help. The southpaw gave up RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings. This was the second time in eight starts he was able to keep the ball in the yard. Gonzales owns a 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 49:32 K:BB across 87.2 innings in 16 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.