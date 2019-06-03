Gonzales (5-6) surrendered 10 runs on nine hits and three walks across 4.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Angels. He struck out two.

Gonzales was pummeled in the second inning, allowing seven runs on five hits, a walk, and a hit batsman. He rebounded for a couple of innings before he was removed as the Halos added three more runs onto his ledger in the fifth. Gonzales has been dreadful over his last two starts, allowing 16 earned runs across 8.2 innings to raise his ERA to 4.89. He will look to right the ship Friday against this same club.