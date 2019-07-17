Gonzales (10-8) took the loss against Oakland on Tuesday, tossing six innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

Gonzales entered the game having given up three runs or less in six consecutive starts but couldn't tame Oakland's offense. The big blows against him came in the fifth inning, when back-to-back home runs by Matt Chapman and Matt Olson turned a close game into a four-run deficit. Despite the rough outing, Gonzales has been Seattle's most effective starter this season, leading the staff in innings (120.2), wins (10), ERA (4.48) and strikeouts (87). He'll have a home matchup with the Rangers on Monday in his next scheduled start.