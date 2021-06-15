Gonzalez allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings Monday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzales gave up an early run in the first after allowing three singles in the inning and was tagged for two more on a pair of solo home runs before his day was over. The 29-year-old has been unable to top five innings in three outings since returning from the injured list and has been a major disappointment after a stellar 2020 season with a 5.44 ERA and 36:15 K:BB over 41.1 innings. He's currently lined up to face the red-hot Rays this weekend in Seattle.