Gonzales allowed five earned runs on nine hits, a walk and a hit batsman across 4.2 innings in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Friday. He struck out one.

The right-hander fell just short of his five-inning goal, but he did actually reach his 75-pitch threshold. The majority of his troubles came over the first two frames, but Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Gonzales was able to finish on a positive note with a scoreless effort when he came back out for the third inning.