Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Tagged for seven runs in loss
Gonzales (12-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing seven runs on 12 hits (two homers) while striking out three across five innings.
Gonzales just didn't have it in this one, allowing a career-high 12 hits and seven runs en route to his second consecutive loss. The 26-year-old served up a pair of homers -- both to Joey Gallo -- for a second straight outing after allowing just two homers in four July starts. He's now allowed 11 earned runs through 12 innings to start this month, raising his ERA from 3.37 to 3.76 in that two-start stretch. Gonzales will look to right the ship Sunday against the A's.
