Gonzales (10-13) was tagged with the loss against the White Sox on Monday, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Gonzales limited Chicago to four hits, though two of those were home runs. He finished with his third straight quality start but nonetheless had his three-game winning streak snapped. Gonzales' 13 losses are tied for second-most in the majors. However, he also has 10 wins, making him one of two big-league pitchers (along with Miles Mikolas) to reach double figures in both wins and losses so far this season.