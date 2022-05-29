Gonzales (3-5) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 7.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Astros.

Gonzales gave up a second-inning solo shot to Jeremy Pena. He also allowed a ground rule double to Martin Maldonado in the eighth, and Paul Sewald allowed the inherited runner to score the game-deciding run. This was Gonzales' longest start of the season and one of his best -- he's faced the Astros three times this year and turned in a quality start each time. Overall, the 30-year-old southpaw has a 3.55 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 29:17 K:BB in 50.2 innings across 10 starts. He lines up to face the Rangers on the road next weekend.