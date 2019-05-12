Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes loss against Red Sox
Gonzales (5-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks during a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.
The Red Sox scored two runs against Gonzales on a passed ball and an error in the outfield, but the Mariners were already trailing when they committed those two mistakes. Poor defense and bad run support have summarized Gonzales' last three outings since starting 5-0. In his last three starts, he is 0-2 and has allowed five unearned runs. Overall, Gonazles is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 56.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to start next at home against the Twins on Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Pitches gem in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Handed first loss in short outing•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Moves to 5-0•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Goes 5.1 innings•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Notches fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...