Gonzales (5-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks during a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The Red Sox scored two runs against Gonzales on a passed ball and an error in the outfield, but the Mariners were already trailing when they committed those two mistakes. Poor defense and bad run support have summarized Gonzales' last three outings since starting 5-0. In his last three starts, he is 0-2 and has allowed five unearned runs. Overall, Gonazles is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 56.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to start next at home against the Twins on Saturday.