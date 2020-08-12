Gonzales (2-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Rangers. He gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning two across five innings.

Gonzales threw 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes, but he surrendered two runs in the first inning and two more during the third -- those early struggles were the reason why he was tagged with his second loss of the campaign. The 28-year-old lefty has a 3.97 ERA and an elite 0.97 WHIP in 22.2 innings this season ahead of his next scheduled start on the road against the Dodgers on Aug. 18.