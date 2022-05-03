Gonzales (1-3) suffered the loss against Houston on Monday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings.

Gonzales was hit on his left wrist by a comebacker in his previous start and wasn't certain to be available Monday, but he ended up making the start and navigating through six frames. He allowed plenty of traffic on the bases but still managed to notch his second quality start, with all three runs against him coming by way of the long ball. The southpaw has struggled somewhat this season, though his ERA stands at a respectable 4.05 since eight of the 17 runs scored against him have been unearned. He's expected to next take the mound at home against Tampa Bay this weekend.