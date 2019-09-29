Gonzales (16-13) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings in a loss to the A's on Saturday.

It was a quality start, and in fact an "ultra quality start," but Brett Anderson and company blanked the Mariners and thus Gonzales was stuck with the loss. The left-handed Gonzales ends the year with a 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 147:56 K:BB in 203 innings. He looks like a lock to make his second straight Opening Day start for Seattle in 2020.