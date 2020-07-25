Gonzales (0-1) surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out two in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Gonzales allowed an RBI single to Martin Maldonado in the third inning before the wheels came off completely in the fifth for the southpaw. The 28-year-old Gonzales has collected 29 wins in 63 starts over the last two seasons. He'll look for his first victory of 2020 when he faces the Angels on the road Thursday.