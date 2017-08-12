Gonzales lasted just 4.1 innings but allowed only one run on four hits and a walk in a no-decision Friday against Los Angeles.

Gonzales may have held the Angels to one run, but it looked like the floodgates were ready to burst at any moment. The lefty just couldn't miss bats, as he drew just four swinging strikes in 64 pitches, and he allowed eight fly balls, including a Jefry Marte solo home run. James Paxton's injury means the Mariners need all hands on deck, but Gonzales may not be long for the rotation if he can't find a way to make hitters miss.