Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Three scoreless in spring debut
Gonzales allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over three scoreless innings during Tuesday's spring game against Texas.
Gonzales was set to start the Mariners' Cactus League opener last Thursday but ended up having to wait a few days due to postponement. It was a fantastic showing to start spring for the 27-year-old, who needed only 24 pitches to get through three frames.
