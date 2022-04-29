Gonzales (wrist) felt good following a bullpen session Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gonzales left his start Wednesday against the Rays after getting hit by a comebacker, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruised left wrist. He hasn't been officially confirmed for his next start, which is lined up for Monday in Houston, but it looks as though he'll be ready.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Hopes to make next start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: X-rays on tap•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Can't escape fifth inning Thursday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Goes seven innings in win•