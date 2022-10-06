Gonzales did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over seven innings against the Tigers. He struck out five.

Gonzales allowed all four runs on RBI singles, though one of the two runs that scored on Jeimer Candelario's fourth-inning knock did so because of a throwing error. The lefty has unimpressed during his final 15 starts of the season, recording a 5.08 ERA over 88.2 innings. The 30-year-old's 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP during 2022 are his worst in five seasons with ten starts or more.