Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Throws seven shutout in fourth win
Gonzales (4-3) struck out six and held the Athletics to just two hits and two walks through seven shutout innings in a winning effort Wednesday night.
Gonzales threw each of his four pitches for strikes with regularity Wednesday, as he threw at least 50 percent strikes on his fastball, sinker, changeup and curve -- and threw each at least 20 times. That ability to change speeds and rely on each different pitch for strikes in different counts is critical to Gonzales's success, as his fastball sits in the low-90s and can't be a swing-and-miss threat without breaking and off-speed pitches to keep hitters off balance. His next start will come Monday against the Rangers.
