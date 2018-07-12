Gonzales (10-5) tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits and struck out four in a win Wednesday over the Angels.

Gonzalez will go into the break riding a hot streak with quality start victories in each of his final three starts of the first half. He induced only three swinging strikes all night, but he was able to pitch to contact thanks to his pinpoint control. For the fifth time in 19 starts, Gonzales didn't walk a single batter. He'll take a 1.8 BB/9 and a 3.41 ERA into the All-Star break of what has easily been the best season of his young career.