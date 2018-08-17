Gonzales won't make Sunday's scheduled start as he'll be pushed back to Wednesday against Houston. TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gonzales dealt with control issues during his last time through the rotation, so he'll receive a few extra days of rest. Sunday's starter for the series finale against the Dodgers is still up in the air, but a decision on who will toe the rubber should be made in the near future.

