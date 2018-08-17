Mariners' Marco Gonzales: To skip next outing
Gonzales won't make Sunday's scheduled start as he'll be pushed back to Wednesday against Houston. TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gonzales dealt with control issues during his last time through the rotation, so he'll receive a few extra days of rest. Sunday's starter for the series finale against the Dodgers is still up in the air, but a decision on who will toe the rubber should be made in the near future.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Control issues in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Tagged for seven runs in loss•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Saddled with loss vs. Blue Jays•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Gets 12th win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Moves to 11-5•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Scheduled to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...